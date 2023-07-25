Four Trek Books in Kindle November Deal Program

Amazon.com has revealed that a quartet of Star Trek novels have been selected for inclusion in their Kindle Monthly Deal program for November 2016. The novels -- TOS: The Entropy Effect, by Vonda McIntyre; Enterprise: Broken Bow, by Diane Carey; TOS: The Eugenics Wars: Volume 1: The Rise and Fall of Khan Noonien Singh, by Greg Cox; and TOS: To Reign in Hell: The Exile of Khan Noonien Singh, also by Greg Cox -- will be available for $1.99 from 12 a.m. PST today through 11:59 p.m. on November 30.

In TOS: The Entropy Effect, the Starship Enterprise is summoned to transport a dangerous criminal to rehabilitation: the brilliant physicist, Dr. Georges Mordreaux, who is accused of promising to send people back in time, then killing them instead. But when a crazed Mordreaux escapes, he inexplicably bursts onto the bridge and murders Captain Kirk before the crew's eyes. Now Spock must journey back in time to avert the disaster before it occurs. But more is at stake than Kirk's life. Mordreaux's experiments have thrown the universe into chaos, and Spock is fighting time itself to keep the very fabric of reality from unraveling.

Go HERE to purchase.

In Enterprise: Broken Bow, it is the 22nd century... and the dawn of mankind's boldest adventure. Thanks to the amazing breakthroughs in warp technology, an era of true Interstellar exploration is about to begin, and a whole new universe, full of astounding wonders and unparalleled dangers, has just opened up for humanity. Someone has to lead the way, and that someone is Capt. Jonathan Archer of the first Starship Enterprise, NX-01. Archer and his crew, including Vulcan SubCommander T'Pol and the enigmatic Dr. Phlox, will face challenges previously unimagined as they truly go where no man has gone before. But they must also survive first contact with a fearsome extraterrestrial race known only as the Klingons.

Go HERE to purchase.

In TOS: The Eugenics Wars: Volume One: The Rise and Fall of Khan Noonien Singh, the final decades of the twentieth century are still regarded -- by those who know the truth of what really happened -- as one of the darkest and most perilous chapters in the history of humanity. Now, as an ancient and forbidden technology tempts mankind once more, Captain Kirk of the Starship Enterprise must probe deep into the secrets of the past, to discover the true origins of the Eugenics Wars -- and of perhaps the greatest foe he has ever faced. 1974 A.D. An international consortium of the world's top scientists have conspired to create the Chrysalis Project, a top-secret experiment in human genetic engineering. The project's goal is nothing less than the creation of a new, artificially improved breed of men and women: smarter, faster, stronger than ordinary human beings, a super-race to take command of the planet. Gary Seven, an undercover operative for an advanced alien species, is alarmed by the project's objectives; he knows too well the apocalyptic consequences of genetic manipulation. With his trusted agents, Roberta Lincoln and Isis, he will risk life and limb to uncover Chrysalis' insidious designs and neutralize the awesome threat that the Project poses to the future. But he may already be too late. One generation of super-humans has already been conceived. As the years go by, Seven watches with growing concern as the children of Chrysalis -- in particular, a brilliant youth named Khan Noonien Singh -- grow to adulthood. Can Khan's dark destiny be averted -- or is Earth doomed to fight a global battle for supremacy?

Go HERE to purchase.

And, in TOS: To Reign in Hell: The Exile of Khan Noonien Singh, Greg Cox shares the untold chapter in the history of Star Trek's most notorious villain, Khan, bridging the time period between Khan Noonien Singh's twenty-third-century revival in TOS episode "Space Seed" and his return in the Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. What truly transpired during Khan's long years of exile on the forbidding world of Ceti Alpha V, before the tyrant escaped to embark on a murderous campaign of vengeance against Admiral Kirk? What horrific trials spawned Khan's lust for revenge? Haunted by the memory of Khan's bitter accusations, Kirk revisits Ceti Alpha V to discover for himself what ultimately drove Khan to madness. There, buried beneath the desolate surface of a dying planet, Kirk and his allies find the untold story of their greatest foe -- and of the woman who loved him: Lt. Marla McIvers of Starfleet. Along with Khan's genetically engineered followers from the 20th century, Khan and Marla are left on Ceti Alpha V with the hopes of building a new life together. Although the planet is savage and untamed, full of deadly predators and unexpected hazards, Khan dreams of carving out an empire even greater than the one he once ruled on Earth. But when catastrophe strikes, laying waste to the entire world, Khan and the others find themselves trapped in a desperate struggle for survival. Now Khan must use every ounce of his superhuman strength and intellect to wage a fearsome battle against the planet, his people... and the growing darkness in his own soul.

Go HERE to purchase.