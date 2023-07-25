Four Tips To Dressing Up Star Trek

Similarly, cosplayers amble about cons and their surrounding sidewalks and parking lots while dressed up all day, solo or in groups stopping to pose for free photos by onlookers or even perform in character to the crowd’s delight (role-playing as improvised performance art). This is "let’s pretend" on a grander scale—and makes wearing costumes a greater, more visible and substantially significant part of conventions. You don’t have to come in costume, but more and more people are doing exactly that (especially at comics and gaming events). I can envision a tomorrow when a majority of attendees will show up outfitted as their faves, and it’ll be the costume-less (me and my ilk) who’ll be ogled as unusual. And, incidentally, cosplay now normally refers to not only performing and posing, but all types of convention costuming experiences, new and old (like costume contests). Simply dress up and you’re a cosplayer!

Wearing a costume is like Halloween all the time anyhow, just without tricks or treats. Trek-wise, I’ve seen countless costumed Trek fans—all suited out in Starfleet uniforms, in Romulan finery, in Borg Collective dark leather. Some come as Vulcans of all ages; others, Bajorans, Cardassians, Ferengi and even Cylons and Daleks (imported in from other science fiction universes). And there are, of course, Spock, Data, Jadzia Dax, Uhura, Q, Kes, Neelix, Major Kira, T’Pol, Harcourt Fenton Mudd, Guinan, Dr. Phlox, the Squire of Gothos, Khan, Gul Dukat and the Doctor. The Klingons are, as always, legion. They saunter in with style, foreheads sharply ridged, ready to declaim Shakespeare in the original Klingon or wield a handy bat’leth.

Now, I haven’t even mentioned makeup. Starfleet humans are easy. To play some alien characters (like Odo, Quark, Morn, Kor, Bele and Lokai), fans have to think beyond the clothing and channel the makeup genius of Michael Westmore, Fred B. Phillips and colleagues. Hey, good luck with that! Well, you can try—or maybe find talented friends who can (sort of) replicate the appropriate makeup looks. Comparatively, sharpening pointy ears for those who want to be Sarek, Tuvok or Saavik seems somehow less difficult. In some cases, of course, you can buy a plastic latex mask of the alien face you need (though that may affect your masquerade eligibility).

I’ve judged numerous costume contests (a.k.a. masquerades) alongside celebrities of all kinds (not only Majel Barrett Roddenberry, Walter Koenig and John de Lancie but Mira Furlan, Richard Hatch and Tim Burton). At certain conventions, expert costumers (who have won past honors themselves and know their way around fabric and spandex) serve as judges, bringing real knowledge to the proceedings. Some cons have pre-judging sessions several hours before the main event so that each entrant can be quizzed about workmanship and design by the judges and their garb more closely examined. I’ve been part of such expert sessions, and it’s fascinating to watch those who truly know costuming deliberate on an outfit’s facets and flaws.

From a judge’s perspective, let me note two occasions that can be troublesome for costume contestants on stage. First, when it’s announced that they "have a tape" (or CD or MP3) that provides, uh-oh, musical accompaniment! A soundtrack instrumental, a power ballad, a "filksong," whatever the entrants play—it probably isn’t gonna work as well as anticipated. Secondly, when masqueraders approach the lectern in costume or palm a microphone, uh-oh, judges like myself mutter, "They’re going to talk! Please, don’t talk! Please!" It takes gumption to get up on stage to begin with but adding audio (music, dialogue or memorized speeches) to the visual is often a bridge too far. Tip #1 for costumers: Trust to silence! Obviously, this rule doesn’t apply when you’re channeling Vic Fontaine, because then you gotta sing or, better yet, lip-sync.