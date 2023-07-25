Four New Star Trek Art Prints Now Available

Each month since August 2012, StarTrek.com has presented a new quartet of Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints created by Juan Ortiz and intended to capture the essence of all 79 TOS episodes and the original pilot, for a total of 80 pieces. Now, we're down to the home stretch, with this month's four prints available right now and then one more set to come in March. This month's retro-style posters include "The Corbomite Maneuver," "Friday's Child," "The Cage" and "Who Mourns for Adonais?" StarTrek.com recently caught up with Ortiz, who offered the following insight into this month's pieces.Which print from January elicited the strongest response -- and what was your sense of why it did so?

ORTIZ: I think it was "Wolf in the Fold." I think it has to do with the image leaning more towards the horror genre then the typical sci-fi image.

Up first this month is "The Corbomite Maneuver." What appealed to you about this particular episode, and how did that translate to the retro art you created?

ORTIZ: When taken into the context of the sixties, mankind was in the process of taking baby steps into a new frontier. So it seemed like the writer wanted to tell a story about just how far mankind still needed to go. My image could be Balok's hand or it could also suggest the hand of mankind reaching out to the stars, reminiscent of the apes from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

How much thought did you give to going with an image of Balok or his ship before settling on the child's hand?

ORTIZ: The ship was a big reveal in the episode, so I didn't want to give it away on the poster. Balok would have been equally revealing, but by just hinting at him, I hope to generate some interest from the new viewer.

Are we right in saying we see a Saul Bass influence in "Who Mourns for Adonais? If so, what was it about Bass's work that appeal to you?

ORTIZ: Yes, you're correct. I like when there's a fine line between design and illustration. Picasso is also a major influence for this one and other posters.