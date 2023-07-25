FORGOTTEN TREK: Designing the TMP Drydock

The drydock reappeared in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan but due to that movie’s limited budget, footage had to be recycled from The Motion Picture.It also later appeared in Star Trek Generations when Industrial Light & Magic heavily modified it for the scene in which the Enterprise-B is seen leaving drydock in a scene reminiscent of the one in The Motion Picture.Nick Ottens is the man behind the Forgotten Trek website. The site bills itself as "the largest resource about the production and behind the scenes of Star Trek." Online since 2002, it features concept art, photographs and interviews, some of which has never been published before.. or until now. Be sure to visit the site at Forgotten Trek and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for future pieces from the site's archive.