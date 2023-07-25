Published Apr 19, 2016
FORGOTTEN TREK: Designing the TMP Drydock
Given the variety in shapes and sizes among Starfleet vessels, “I thought it would be a good idea to have an all purpose dry dock that would change shape to conform to these other ships as well,” he said. “In one design, I utilized hinged modular sections.”This was further simplified and eventually, “the design came back full circle and we ended up with a box shape again” — similar to Minor’s original idea.
The drydock reappeared in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan but due to that movie's limited budget, footage had to be recycled from The Motion Picture.It also later appeared in Star Trek Generations when Industrial Light & Magic heavily modified it for the scene in which the Enterprise-B is seen leaving drydock in a scene reminiscent of the one in The Motion Picture.