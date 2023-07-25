Forgotten Trek: Designing the Reliant for Star Trek II

Except the nacelles looked over the saucer in their design. Lee Cole remembered how they ended up underneath it. Harve Bennett, the film’s producer, was working abroad before they began filming Star Trek II. “We were mailing everything over to him and getting him to approve it and mail it back to us,” she told Star Trek: The Magazine, “so we did our first sketch of the ship and mailed them off to him.” Bennett was supposed to sign for approval at the bottom of the sheet. “When he got it in the mail he took it out of the package upside down, I guess, and wrote out on the bottom, ‘Yes, this looks very good, proceed.’ So when we got it back we realized he’d approved it upside down.”

Rather than bother Bennett again, the three decided to make it work that way -- and it did. Jennings and Lee added what Minor dubbed a “roll bar” to support the dropped nacelles. Phaser banks were put in this supporting structure.

The studio model was built at Industrial Light & Magic. Visual Effects Supervisor Kenneth Ralston told Cinefantastique 44, 12 (1982), “The ship takes the best of the Enterprise, rearranges it, and adds a few goodies of its own.” In a separate interview with American Cinematographer (October 1982), he recalled that the model was “perfectly constructed for shooting. It’s light,” he said, “highly detailed, non-reflective and could be easily mounted from all sides for any possible setup.”