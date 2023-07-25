FORGOTTEN TREK: Designing The Enterprise-C

Probert assumed that the Enterprise-B was an Excelsior class ship. Even if this wasn’t confirmed until Star Trek Generations, there was a relief model of an Excelsior in the Enterprise-D’s Observation Lounge. Probert reasoned that the “C” would have design elements in common with both ships. “I wanted there to be evidence of the ‘C’ growing from the Excelsior and then the ‘D’ growing from the ‘C,’” he told Star Trek: The Magazine 3, 4 (August 2002). "What I did was I took a side profile of the Excelsior and I took a side profile of the Galaxy class. Then I put them in the same scale one above the other and simply drew lines from one to the other at various important points, whether it was the saucer, the impulse engines, the bridge, the engineering hull, whatever. By doing that I came up with a composite which became the Enterprise-C."

After Probert left the show at the end of the first season, the remaining illustrators weren’t quite sure what the designs that he had prepared were supposed to be for. Rick Sternbach, who took over from Probert, assumed that they were rejected designs for the Enterprise-D, although he noticed the similarities with the Excelsior.

When the Enterprise-C was finally to make its appearance in “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” Sternbach’s thinking went similar to Probert’s. “The logical starting point for this design was an intermediate step between the Excelsior class and Galaxy class," he said. "This little color sketch of Andy’s from the first season looked like it would be great to start with. The nacelles were a bit different. I assumed from the sketch that it had more of a round saucer. It had a very Excelsior-looking neck.”