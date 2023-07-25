FORGOTTEN TREK: Creating The Original Enterprise's Shuttlebay

Richard C. Datin was commissioned to build the maquette. Star Trek: Communicator 133 (June/July 2001) quotes him explaining how the starboard side of the miniature was supposed to be removable so the scene could be filmed from more than one side. “However, for whatever reason, the starboard wall was not made to be removable and filming of the miniature could only be done looking back to the clamshell bay doors.” Hence the familiar scene from “The Galileo Seven.”

The clamshell doors were hand operated as were cables that controlled the revolving platform in the center of the set. Footage shot at Dunn’s Film Effects was replicated throughout the rest of the series when a scene called for it. The maquette was probably destroyed.