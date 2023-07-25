Forever Scotty

Favorite TOS episode? "The Doomsday Machine."

America's space program? "That's the future of the country. We have to have a good space program to advance our technology. We have to keep dreaming about what to do in space."

More Trek films with the classic cast? "We showed our age in each of those movies, and the audiences didn't stop coming."

Fans? "I love them! I have so much fun with them."

I once asked him, as we sat side-by-side at an autograph table, if he ever tired of answering the same bloody things over and over and over again. "You know, Dave," he said, "it’s the first time they have asked me the question." So, that latest inquirer also deserved his best answer. What a great attitude! And one I’ve taken to heart to this day.

"Actors never retire!" Jimmy announced to Randy & Jean-Marc Lofficier (#112-113, 1986). "I'm quite content to be an actor, that's all I want. I just want to be the best actor I can possibly be. That's what I promised God I was going to do, and He certainly hasn't put any barriers in my way, other than typecasting me in Star Trek."

Furthermore, "I read for many roles," he admitted in 1985. "Some of the 'experts' say they can't get rid of the picture of me as a Scotsman. So, as far as Hollywood is concerned, I will probably forever and ever play a Scotsman, and I don't want to do that, cause I was trained for other things."

Years later, Jimmy clarified matters for Lynne Stephens (#176, 1992). "To get me to work, people just have to ask me. Because my experiences are so varied. I'm of the opinion that there isn't anything I don't know how to do... I did so much."

And again, "I know I'm Scotty and that's it. It's just one of those things."