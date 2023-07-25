Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 28, 2011

    "Forever" Poster Comes Through Portal This Week

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Mondo continues its popular series of TOS-themed posters with “The City on the Edge of Forever,” which will emerge from the portal on Wednesday. The striking new poster from Alamo Drafthouse’s collectible art boutique features art – bold black, brown and orange, with a splash of radiating white representing the Guardian of Forever -- by Dan McCarthy.

    The poster measures 12”x24,” is hand numbered and printed by D&L Screen Printing. “The City on the Edge of Forever,” based on the popular episode, will be available in a limited edition of 325 and priced at $40 each. Mondo will begin selling “The City on the Edge of Forever” at a random time on Wednesday, so follow @MondoNews on Twitter for an “on-sale-now” announcement.

    Visit www.mondotees.com for additional details, and keep an eye on www.StarTrek.com for news about future Star Trek posters from Mondo.

