Published Sep 3, 2016
For The Love of Spock Opens Sept. 9
For The Love of Spock Opens Sept. 9
Adam Nimoy's much-anticipated documentary, For the Love of Spock, will open in select theaters beginning on September 9, and it will be available on iTunes starting September 9. StarTrek.com has covered the project from the beginning and is pleased to see it through to release as the world celebrates the 50th annivesary of Star Trek, the phenomenon that Leonard Nimoy helped bring to life. We're also happy to share an exclusive clip from the film, below, and comments from Nimoy's friend and co-star, Zachary Quinto, which the actor -- Trek's current Spock -- made to us on the red carpet at the Star Trek Beyond premiere this summer.
"I was thrilled to be a part of For The Love of Spock," Quinto said. "I think Adam really captured a lot about his father that even I didn't know, in terms of his journey and his relationship with the character. I feel like Adam brought his whole heart and all of his talent to bear on what turned out to be a really lovely tribute to his dad, but also a lovely tribute to Spock and to the fans. I think people will really, really love the movie."
For The Love of Spock was intended as a father-son project that would be timed to Trek’s 50th anniversary, but it morphed into something different upon Leonard’s death in early 2015. The finished documentary explores Leonard’s time as Spock, the life and legacy of the actor and his iconic character, the fascinating father-son relationship between Leonard and Adam, and also Adam’s personal evolution. It features interviews with the elder Nimoy’s family members; many of his colleagues, among them William Shatner, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, J.J. Abrams and Quinto; and admirers spanning from everyday fans to Jason Alexander, Jim Parsons and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Go to www.fortheloveofspock.com for the film's theatrical release schedule and also for a link to pre-order the documentary from itunes.