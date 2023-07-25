Food and Wine Celebrates Trek Maze

Food and Wine's website recently published an article titled "13 Places You Should Visit This Halloween" -- and one of them was the Richard Adventure Farm Corn Maze in Spring Grove, Illinois, which features the out-of-this-world Star Trek 50th Annviersary Maze that depicts portraits of Spock (flashing the Vulcan greeting gesture) and Kirk, the Trek 50 logo and, of course, the U.S.S. Enterprise.

As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, this is Richardson Farm’s 16th maze. Previous maze themes have honored milestones for the Chicago Blackhawks, Star-Spangled Banner, Beatles, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Military Veterans and even “The Race to the White House” back in 2008. The lush green 28-acre cornfield is sculpted with 11 ½ miles of trails that in addition to to Spock, Kirk, the Trek 50 lgo and the Enterprise, depict an array of planets, asteroids, comets and stars. Take a whopping 21 football fields, arrange them in one giant rectangle, and that’s the size of the Trek maze.

Visitors should not be intimidated by the size of the maze. It features many entry and exit points and no dead-ends. You can explore a small portion of the trails that comprise the design, or the whole thing. Maps are provided, marked with corresponding “checkpoints,” and three wooden “bridges” serve as viewing platforms within the maze. “No one’s ever gotten lost,” owner George Richardson say. “At least not for long! And no one’s ever called 911.”

Richardson Adventure Farm will be open until Oct. 30, Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $16 for ages 13 and up, $13 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under. For more info, go to www.RichardsonAdventureFarm.com.

Go to www.foodandwine.com to check out the story.