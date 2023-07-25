Fontana Talks Trek 50 and New Blu-Ray Collection

The Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection, available today from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution, pretty much squeezes 50 years of Star Trek: The Original Series filmed entertainment onto 30 Blu-ray discs. We’re talking the highest-quality version available of every TOS episode and The Animated Series, as well as the six TOS big-screen adventures. Add to that more than 20 hours of bonus content – including the brand-new, multi-part documentary Star Trek: The Journey to the Silver Screen – as well as a collectible 50th Anniversary Starfleet insignia pin and set of collectible mini-posters for films I-VI, and you’ve got this massive, thorough set.

Among those interviewed by Blu-ray producer Roger Lay, Jr. is Dorothy Fontana. Perhaps more recognized as D.C. Fontana, the talented writer, story editor and producer is deeply respected by Trek fans for her many contributions to the Trek franchise. Fontana was there in the early days of TOS and made a mark as well on The Animated Series (serving as story editor and associate producer), The Next Generation (she co-wrote the series’ premiere “Encounter at Farpoint”) and Deep Space Nine (“Dax”). Still in the Trek universe, she gave us the novel Vulcan’s Glory and the comic book Star Trek: Year Four– The Enterprise Experiment, as well as a few video games, including Bridge Commander and Tactical Assault.

StarTrek.com caught up with Fontana last week for an interview about her Trek experiences and participating in Star Trek 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection. Here’s what she had to say:

You sat down to be interviewed for this mega Blu-ray set. How impressed are you by what the Blu-ray team put together with this?

Well, I haven't seen everything, I've seen only bits and pieces, so I can't give you an overall impression. I've liked what I've seen. David Gerrold and I, and I think Walter Koenig and others have come in to talk about our experiences on the show, and I think it will make an excellent collection.

What were some of the experiences they brought up with you that you were eager to talk about, or were surprised that were even brought up?

There was always one story I wanted to do, which I started to try and tell in the third season. It was about Dr. McCoy's daughter, Joanna, who is a nurse. She's just gotten out of nursing school, she's going into space and hasn't seen her father for a long time. They had kind of a very long-distance relationship. It's a personal story for McCoy, and of course his daughter, and I was told by Fred Freiberger that, no, McCoy can't have a daughter who's 21 or 22. She's Kirk's contemporary. I realized then that they didn't really get the show, because we always played... Dr. McCoy is about 10 years older than Spock and Kirk, especially Kirk, because that's exactly what the actor's ages were. They played it that way. We wrote it that way. If you're sitting there telling me Dr. McCoy can't have a 21- or 22-year-old daughter, you don't get the show. When the questions were asked (by the Blu-ray team), I kind of told that story about Joanna. I said, ‘Well, I got the feeling it was a novel.” Denise and Mike Okuda, who were listening to it, said "Oh, I hope you can do that. I hope you can do that.” So, I'd like to find time to do another Star Trek novel.

People would love that. You know that, right?

Yeah, I think so.