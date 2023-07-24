Flying Pizzas And a Broken Ship

The Star Trek stuff came next. The action figures. The bearded Spock from “Mirror, Mirror” was a favorite. His mother knitted him Spock points to slide over his ears. There was a blue undershirt that was transformed into a Starfleet uniform. There was the model Enterprise, which lit up. He’d turn off the lights, so that it looked like the ship was whooshing from star to star. He discovered a box of old Fotonovels (remember those books that used stills from a specific episode, combined them with text bubbles, creating comic-book-like adaptations?) that were barely together with tape.

We moved away from Toronto to Western Canada. We were close to my wife’s family, and one of Tate’s aunts (his “yee-paw”) enjoyed making balloon art for Tate and his kid sister, Nico. Yee-paw fielded request after request for starship after starship. She could make dogs, rabbits and, yes, became pretty accomplished at tying balloons together to make saucer sections and nacelles. My son would run around the house, balloon Enterprise above his head, re-enacting “Balance of Terror” or “The Ultimate Computer.”Years later, we took our family to The Star Trek Experience at TELUS Spark (the science centre in Calgary, a three-hour drive from our home in Edmonton). One of the exhibits was an interactive Kobayashi Maru experience. You were put in the captain’s chair, and had to decide if you’d try to shield the Kobayashi Maru from the Klingons, to drop the shields and try to beam over survivors, or to turn and fight a no-hope battle against the Birds of Prey. I watched Tate make the decision to lead his ship into battle. He lasted a bit longer than I thought he would. But, in the end, to quote Kirk, those “Klingon bastards killed my son.”I assume the 12-year-old Tate might be a bit embarrassed that his dad is reminiscing about what was a special time. But, hey, dad’s response is simple: Son, revenge is a dish best served cold.