Published Jan 25, 2019
Fly a Discovery-era Vulcan Ship
Meet Killy, Visit Pahvo & Fly a Discovery-era Vulcan ship in Star Trek Online
It’s time for Captains in Star Trek Online to journey into the Mirror of Discovery on PC. This week, our Ninth Anniversary event launched, bringing with it two fresh episodes, the new Personal Endeavors system, and much more. Mirror of Discovery continues and deepens the story of Star Trek: Discovery Season One, and here are three ways you can discover more about the Star Trek universe. (Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season One ahead.)
Meet the Real Captain “Killy”
While Sylvia Tilly’s evil, Mirror Universe, counterpart was a specter hanging over the crew’s adventures in the first season, we never actually got to meet “Killy” herself. That all changes right now in Star Trek Online, as Mary Wiseman returns to the game to play the real commander of the I.S.S. Discovery. An ion storm has thrown her and the Discovery forward to 2410, where your Captain will have to face off with her above one of the show’s most iconic locations.
Visit Pahvo, and Save this Unique Planet
The episodes on Pahvo were some of the most interesting of Season One, diving deeper into the relationship between Saru and Michael Burnham than ever before. Now your Captain will get the chance to visit this beautiful, blue world, and work to save the peaceful Pahvans and the crystal transmitter. What’s more, you’ll get to see how the planet has changed in the centuries since it was visited by the Prime Universe Discovery. The STO team has worked incredibly hard to faithfully recreate this environment for your upcoming adventures.
Fly a Brand New Discovery Era Vulcan Ship
Several Season One episodes of Star Trek: Discovery featured an appearance by a 23rd Century Vulcan Scout Ship, which was brand new to Trek canon. Now that ship can be yours by following Janeway’s lead and stabilizing Omega Particles throughout the galaxy. Participate in Star Trek Online’s Anniversary events, and you can command this ship for free.
Star Trek Online: Mirror of Discovery is live right now on PC, and coming soon on Xbox One and Playstation 4.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
