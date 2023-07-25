Fleet Station K-13 Returns

This old space station once held the distinction of studying alien biology and technology, and information gleaned from those studies still exist on data banks waiting to be repaired and put to use in defending the quadrants from exotic threats. Fleets will find blueprints and schematics to new Engineering ship consoles, as well as some interesting weapons encountered in The Original Series.

We hope you and your fleet will enjoy restoring this classic piece of technology, and reliving the aesthetic of a bygone age. It’s time to bring this beauty back to life, and you have the keys.

