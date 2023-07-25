Flashback Friday: George Takei Gets Animated

We’re calling it Flashback Friday, in which we’ll dip into Star Trek’s past for something quick, fun and unique. And so, today, we present an Animate This! short featuring George Takei. The short, which debuted several years ago on the YouTube Star Trek channel, finds Takei recounting the passport issues he faced as he tried to make his way from Los Angeles to Ireland for a convention. Takei tells the amusing anecdote in his familiar voice while the animation brings the story to life.

Enjoy.