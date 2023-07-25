Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 19, 2015

    Five-Year Mission Out Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    "The Tholian Webs," IDW Publishing's re-imagining of the TOS episode "The Tholian Web," will come to a conclusion on Wednesday. That's when IDW releases Star Trek #47—Five-Year Mission

    . In it, one crewmemember makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the Enterprise.Star Trek #47—Five-Year Mission is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Rachael Stott and a Joe Corroney cover. It runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans also should be on the lookout for an homage cover by Derek Charm.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for First Looks at covers and preview pages of upcoming Star Trek adventures from IDW.---

