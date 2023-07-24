5 Times Geordi La Forge Embodied Star Trek's Hopeful Future

In this iconic episode, Geordi shares a moment with Picard that hints at the future changes in the perception of the Borg within the Star Trek universe. When the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise encounters an injured drone, Geordi names him Hugh rather than continuing to refer to him by his Borg designation.

After Geordi spends time studying Hugh, he begins to feel a level of sympathy for the Borg, heretofore unknown in the Federation. Captain Picard, still traumatized from his experience as Locutus, has difficulty seeing Geordi’s point of view despite the universe’s – and Picard’s – much later treatment of the Borg as beings that deserve sympathy.

"He's not what I expected, Captain,” Geordi says. “He's got feelings. He's homesick. I don't know. It just doesn't seem right using him this way."

The moment is a perfect example of Geordi’s humanity, and his compassion helps lead the rest of the crew, including Picard, to empathize with Hugh and seek to help him rather than use him as a pawn to destroy the Borg.