Five Captains at Destination Star Trek London!

We’ve teased and teased and teased some more about Destination Star Trek London, but now we can truly let the Catspaw out of the bag. In addition to everything we’ve already revealed about the inaugural event – that it’s set for the ExCel London October 19-21 and that it’ll feature Star Trek star appearances, stunt shows, parties, costumes and props, autograph and photo opportunities and more – here’s the really big secret we’ve been keeping: all five Star Trek captains – Patrick Stewart, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks, Scott Bakula and the legendary William Shatner – will share the stage for their first-ever joint appearance at an official Star Trek convention.

Tickets are on sale right now for those fans who wisely signed up early for Starfleet, and tickets for general sale will kick off on April 30. Visit the official Destination Star Trek London event web site at www.StarTrekLondon.com for details. There’s plenty to see, so trek around the site to check out all the events – including new information about theme parties, costume parades, a Fanzone, talks and more – and to glean details about the ExCel London, hotel options, tickets and more.

Also, be sure to keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Destination Star Trek London, including breaking news about additional guests and events.