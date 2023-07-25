First Trek RPG in a Decade Ready for Launch

The first new Star Trek RPG in a decade is ready for launch, courtesy of Modiphius Entertainment, which has unveiled its Locutus of Borg miniature and announced its addition to the Borg cube collector’s edition boxed set for the forthcoming Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, along with two bonus 15-page adventure PDFs. Modiphius, of course, is the publisher of the Achtung! Cthulhu, Mutant Chronicles, Conan, Infinity and John Carter of Mars roleplaying games.