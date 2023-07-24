First NFT Collection from Paramount Global and RECUR Partnership to Drop with Star Trek on April 9

“Fans should be able to engage with our content wherever they are, including the metaverse,” said Pam Kaufman, President, Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. “Paramount.xyz will offer one seamless digital collectible experience for fans across our key franchises, starting with Star Trek™, an iconic franchise that is forward-thinking, innovative and multi-generational. We are thrilled to have a space that is accessible to everyone and allows another expression of fandom.”

The Star Trek collectibles will be housed in “Star Trek Continuum,” an experiential hub that will be the space for this first and future seasons of Star Trek™ NFTs. Here, fans will have the opportunity to own a piece of their favorite franchise while embarking on an entirely new journey.

The Star Trek Continuum sale will take place for 24 hours only on April 9th 2022 starting at 11am EST. The cost per pack will be $250. There will never be more of these designs created and the minting window will only be open for 24 hours.

The Season 0 drop on April 9th will feature algorithmically-generated starships, and no two will be the same. The starships will be unveiled on April 8th at 1:45pm CT during Star Trek: Mission Chicago, where RECUR will be hosting a star-studded panel with talent from the franchise. Fans around the world can tune in to RECUR’s YouTube channel to view a live-streamed unveiling of the coveted digital collectibles.

The journey continues later this year as fans can collect crew in Season 1 and go on voyages around the galaxy to seek out new planets and get rewards. Season 0 starship owners will be rewarded with a crew airdrop leading into Season 1, and in Season 2 fans can use their crew to go on missions in a play-to-earn game.

“Fans are looking for new ways to engage with their favorite shows and franchises, and our innovative ecosystem gives them a community to be a part of for years to come,” said Zach Bruch, CEO of RECUR. “Through the introduction of Paramount.xyz and StarTrek.xyz, we’re providing fans with a unique way to embark on a journey to boldly go into the metaverse.”

Pre-registration for “Star Trek Continuum” opens today at StarTrek.xyz and the official Season 0 drop will open on April 9th. Through this launch, RECUR and Paramount will be dropping 20,000 Star Trek digital collectibles with an additional 2,000 in reserve. Continuum holders will get access to exclusive perks, events and the expanding content available to the NFTs digitally and in-real life.

For more information, visit Paramount.xyz and StarTrek.xyz. For the latest news, drops, and future “Star Trek Continuum” experiences – follow @RecurForever on Twitter and join the RECUR Discord.