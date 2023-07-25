First Mobile Phone Call Made 41 Years Ago Today

Cooper has stated many times that watching Original Series Star Trek was absolutely an inspiration for his vision. Kirk's ability to be mobile and stay in touch with his crew was what drove Cooper beyond the limiting range of even a car phone. (Which was still a fairly novel thing as late as the 1980s.

The first cell phones had limited battery power and were enormous (my first cell was heavy enough to fell a Gorn), but as time moved on the Motorola company looked toward Trek again. The most popular model from the mid-90s actually flipped up with an agreeable snap just like a TOS communicator. It was also black. The name? The StarTAC. Yeah, you don't have to be a top of your class at the Daystrom Institute to figure that one out.

While the phasers of The Next Generation got bigger, the communicators got smaller. So small, in fact, they weren't even there. Like the smartphones of today – with their telephony bundled in with other versatile uses – the combadges that took over for the handheld communicators were used for audio communication as well as a constant homing beacon. If trouble popped up, transporter room engineers could quickly lock on to someone and beam them out of there thanks to the combadge. Heck, if you just wanted to go hang out with Geordi La Forge but didn't know where on the ship he was, a simple query to the ship computer would tell you where he was hanging out. (Probably down in Engineering, poking around with warp coils.)