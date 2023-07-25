Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 1, 2015

    FIRST LOOKS: New Seekers Novels

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the covers of the next two Star Trek: Seekers novels, Long Shot and All That's Left, and details about the titles as well. First up is Star Trek: Seekers: Long Shot, due out in August. It's written by David Mack and features cover art by Rob Caswell. Here's the description:

    SCIENCE GONE MAD…Bizarre sensor readings lead the Starfleet scout ship Sagittarius to an alien world where efforts to harness a dangerous and unstable technology have thrown the laws of probability out of balance. Now, events that might have occurred only one time in a trillion are hap­pening constantly—to deadly and dazzling effect.


    A PLANET IN PERIL…As disasters and miracles multiply globally at an ever-increasing rate, it’s up to Captain Clark Terrell and his crew to shut down the experiment-gone-wrong before its storm of chaos causes the planet’s destruction. But the odds against their success—and their survival—might be too great to overcome.


    Star Trek: Seekers: All That's Left
    Initially charted by Starfleet probes dispatched to sur­vey the Taurus Reach, the planet Cantrel V now plays host to a budding Federation colony as well as a com­bined civilian/Starfleet exploration team. Ancient ruins of an unknown civilization scattered around the planet have raised the curiosity of archaeologists, anthropolo­gists, historians, and other interested members of the Federation scientific community. Together, they are attempting to shed light on the beings that once called this world home.


    After a large, unidentified vessel arrives in orbit and launches a seemingly unprovoked orbital bombardment, the U.S.S. Endeavour responds to the colony’s distress call. As they attempt to render assistance and investi­gate the mysterious ship, Captain Atish Khatami and her crew begin to unlock the astonishing secrets the planet has harbored for centuries. Does the survival of a newly discovered yet endangered alien race pose a threat not only to Cantrel V, but to other inhabited worlds throughout the Taurus Reach and beyond?

    Star Trek: Seekers: Long Shot will be available as a mass market paperback and eBook that will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. It'll be available on July 28. Star Trek: Seekers: All That's Left will also be available as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. It will be available on October 27. Visit amazon.com to pre-order both titles; HERE for Long Shot and HERE for All That's Left.

