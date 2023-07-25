FIRST LOOKS: New Seekers Novels

Star Trek: Seekers: Long Shot will be available as a mass market paperback and eBook that will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. It'll be available on July 28. Star Trek: Seekers: All That's Left will also be available as a mass market paperback and eBook priced at $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. It will be available on October 27. Visit amazon.com to pre-order both titles; HERE for Long Shot and HERE for All That's Left.