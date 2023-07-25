FIRST LOOK: Wrath of Khan & Borg Bobble Heads

Bif Bang Pow! has just set up the perfect showdown. Two of their latest products are Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Bobble Heads depicting Kirk and Khan. Khan measures 7 inches tall and is very Khan-like, right down to the wild hair and that mysterious glove, while Kirk also stands 7 inches tall and looks very admiral-like in his spiffy red Starfleet uniform with black pants and boots. We here at StarTrek.com plan to take the two products -- which are made of resin, sold separately and priced at $14.99 each -- and have them face each other and bobble away, imagining them yelling at each other for eternity.

The Wrath of Khan Spock Bobble Head depicts Captain Spock in his red Starfleet uniform with black pants and boots, fingers parted in the traditional Vulcan salute as he implores fans to "live long and prosper." Made of resin, the bobble head stands about 7-inches tall, including the themed base, costs $14.99 and features a remarkable likeness to actor Leonard Nimoy.