Published Feb 13, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Wrath of Khan & Borg Bobble Heads
Bif Bang Pow! has just set up the perfect showdown. Two of their latest products are Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Bobble Heads depicting Kirk and Khan. Khan measures 7 inches tall and is very Khan-like, right down to the wild hair and that mysterious glove, while Kirk also stands 7 inches tall and looks very admiral-like in his spiffy red Starfleet uniform with black pants and boots. We here at StarTrek.com plan to take the two products -- which are made of resin, sold separately and priced at $14.99 each -- and have them face each other and bobble away, imagining them yelling at each other for eternity.
The Wrath of Khan Spock Bobble Head depicts Captain Spock in his red Starfleet uniform with black pants and boots, fingers parted in the traditional Vulcan salute as he implores fans to "live long and prosper." Made of resin, the bobble head stands about 7-inches tall, including the themed base, costs $14.99 and features a remarkable likeness to actor Leonard Nimoy.
Bif Bang Pow! has also introduced two other new products, including a Star Trek: First Contact Borg Sphere Monitor Mate Ship and a Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Spock Bobble Head. The Borg Sphere Monitor Mate Ship measures about 2 inches in diameter, stands approximately 3 inches tall (including its base), and adheres to your computer monitor with a non-damaging adhesive pad. The finely detailed mini-bobble head presents a patchwork of tubes and conduits on all sides in black, silver, and green, and is made of resin. The base features the Star Trek: First Contact logo; the version with the very colorful base is a Toy Fair exclusive for retailers.
Visit EntertainmentEarth.com to purchase the Khan, Kirk and Spock Bobble Heads as well as the Star Trek: First Contact Borg Sphere Monitor Mate Ship. All of the products will ship later this month.