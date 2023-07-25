FIRST LOOK: Worf Vinyl Bust Bank

What's the safest place on the Enteprise? Right behind Worf, of course. And in that spirit, Diamond Select Toys will, this fall, introduce a Star Trek: The Next Generation Lt. Worf Vinyl Bust Bank to market. Today, StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the product, which stands 7 inches tall and features detailed, bust-quality paint applications and a coin slot on the Klingon's back.