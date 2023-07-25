Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 25, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Worf Vinyl Bust Bank

    FIRST LOOK: Worf Vinyl Bust Bank

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What's the safest place on the Enteprise? Right behind Worf, of course. And in that spirit, Diamond Select Toys will, this fall, introduce a Star Trek: The Next Generation Lt. Worf Vinyl Bust Bank to market. Today, StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the product, which stands 7 inches tall and features detailed, bust-quality paint applications and a coin slot on the Klingon's back.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek
    www.diamondselecttoys.com
    www.artasylum.com

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top