FIRST LOOK: Worf Leads a Headlong Flight

Worf and an away team land on a planet experiencing a continual succession of random jumps between dimensions in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Headlong Flight, a new novel coming from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books in February 2017. The tale is by Dayton Ward, whose previous Trek novels include Legacies: Purgatory’s Key, Elusive Salvation, Armageddon’s Arrow, The Fall: Peaceable Kingdom, Seekers: Point of Divergence (with Kevin Dilmore), From History’s Shadow, That Which Divides, In the Name of Honor, Open Secrets, and Paths of Disharmony. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover and a full synopsis, direct from the publisher:

Surveying a nebula as part of their continuing exploration of the previously uncharted “Odyssean Pass,” Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the Starship Enterprise encounter a rogue planet. Life signs are detected on the barren world’s surface, and then a garbled message is received: a partial warning to stay away at all costs. Determined to render assistance, Picard dispatches Commander Worf and an away team to investigate, but their shuttlecraft is forced to make an emergency landing on the surface, moments before all contact is lost and the planet completely disappears.

Worf and his team learn that this mysterious world is locked into an unending succession of random jumps between dimensions, the result of an ambitious experiment gone awry. The Enterprise crew members and the alien scientists who created the technology behind this astonishing feat find themselves trapped, powerless to break the cycle. Meanwhile, as the planet continues to fade in and out of their planes of existence, other parties have now taken notice…

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Headlong Flight will run 352 pages and be available as a mass market paperback, unabridged audio download and eBook priced at $7.99 (and $10.99 in Canada). It will be released on January 31, 2017. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the title.