FIRST LOOK: WizKids' Star Trek: Attack Wing

Here’s a synopsis of the game and details about how fans can participate, direct from WizKids:In The Dominion War, the Alpha Quadrant is in a time of struggle and chaos. The Jem’Hadar and the Breen Confederacy have established a presence for themselves in the Alpha Quadrant, and with the help of their recent allies, the Cardassian Union, they plan to conquer everything in their path. This engagement proves to be the most devastating ever fought in the Alpha Quadrant.In the Storyline Organized Play program, stores carrying Star Trek: Attack Wing will host tournaments for players to challenge each other for dominance of the Alpha Quadrant. Players will collect a participation prize each month as well as compete for a new playable ship that will only be offered via the Organized Play events. The player with the best record over the six-month event will be bestowed the title of Fleet Admiral and awarded a special grand prize at the end of the program.

Star Trek: Attack Wing utilizes the FlightPath maneuver system featuring pre-painted miniatures of iconic ships from the Star Trek universe. Assemble your fleet and customize your ships with different Captains, Crew, Weapons and Tech upgrades. The Star Trek: Attack Wing Starter Set (SKU 71120)— which includes the U.S.S. Enterprise-D/Galaxy-class, I.K.S. Maht-H’a/Vor’cha-class and I.R.W. Khazara/D’deridex-class ships as well as a rulebook and all the components needed to play— releases in August along with the first 8 expansion packs of two each of Federation, Romulan, Klingon and Dominion faction ships.Click HERE for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, which will run from September 2013 to February 2014. And click HERE to follow WizKids on Facebook and HERE to follow on Twitter.