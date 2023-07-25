FIRST LOOK: Where No Man Has Gone Before -- IDW Limited

Star Trek, IDW Publishing’s ongoing series of comic books – which re-imagine classic Star Trek stories in the alternate timeline established by Star Trek (2009) -- is getting the limited-edition treatment. Star Trek: Where No Man Has Gone Before – IDW LIMITED collects the first four issues of the ongoing IDW series, which were written by Mike Johnson and featured artwork by Stephen Molnar, into several 104-page limited-edition collectibles. Options include Red Label at $125 (only 175 copies produced), Black Label at $300 (only 50 copies produced) and Blue Label at $450 (only 15 copies produced). In all three cases, the books feature original artwork and prints by Joe Phillips and Tim Bradstreet, come with an exclusive tray case and cover, and each book has been hand-signed by Mike Johnson, Joe Phillips and Tim Bradstreet.