    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 7, 2011

    First Look: Westland’s Spock Cookie Jar

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Where do you keep your cookies? In a cookie jar, logically. And even more logically, if you’re a Star Trek fan, the best place to keep your cookies (or crackers or candies) is in a Spock Cookie Jar. And, thanks to Westland Giftware, a brand-new Spock Cookie Jar will be available starting on April 1.StarTrek.com has a First Look at Westland’s Spock Cookie Jar; check out the photo above. And here’s some additional information: The Spock Cookie Jar is a ceramic bust of everyone’s favorite half-Vulcan/half-human. It measures 10.25 inches high and will sell for the suggested retail price of $49.99.

    The Spock Cookie Jar headlines an entire collection of new Star Trek products from Westland including salt & pepper shakers, figurines, cookie jars and picture frames. For more information, visit www.westlandgiftware.com and watch for them on the official StarTrek.com store.

