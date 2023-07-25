Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Dec 10, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Voyager Fine Art Prints

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Voyager debuted on January 16, 1995, and to celebrate the upcoming 18th anniversary, Generation Gallery has unveiled a limited-edition set of Voyager-themed illustrative fine art prints. The set, available December 10, features prints of Seven of Nine, Captain Janeway and the U.S.S. Voyager. The pieces are produced on 300gsm textured fine-art paper and are hand-numbered (limited to 995 worldwide), and each comes with a certificate of authenticity.

    The set of three prints costs $40 and includes free shipping in the U.K. Click HERE to purchase.

