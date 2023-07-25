FIRST LOOK: Voyager Communicator Badge

QMx's Voyager communicator badge -- the design of which was also seen in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- was crafted using one of the only remaining sets of original molds, which were painstakingly restored in the company's artisan model shop. The restored molds we were used to precisely replicate the prop's size and shape. Next, to capture the colors and paint details, QMx studied an actual screen-used badge. And once they matched the design of the original, they rendered the replica in gold and silver-finished metal; the on-screen props were made of painted resin.

The QMx Star Trek: Voyager Communicator Badge will be available soon priced at $19.95. Visit QmxOnline.com to sign up for the waiting list.