Published Oct 26, 2015
FIRST LOOK: USS Hathaway for Attack Wing Wave 20
NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 20 in November, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the U.S.S. Hathaway.The U.S.S. Hathaway is a Federation Constellation Class Ship launched from the Copernicus Shipyards on Luna and equipped with Avidyne impulse engines. The Hathaway was one of the first ships to be included in a battle simulation exercise named “Operation Lovely Angel.” As part of this simulation, the Hathaway was stripped down and towed to the Braslota system. Once at Braslota II, William T. Riker and his away team managed to reactivate the ship and place it in sufficient condition for simulated combat in only 48 hours.
The U.S.S. Hathaway gains one Shield, one Tech Upgrade slot and one extra Crew slot over the generic constellation class ship. These extra upgrade slots will allow you to “reactivate” the Hathaway just like Riker and his away team. The Hathaway can also perform a second action from your Action Bar as a free action, proving that this old ship still has it where it counts. As Captain of the U.S.S. Hathaway, William T. Riker is eager to prove himself in this battle simulation. When attacking a ship with a larger Hull, you gain +1 attack die. When defending against a ship with a larger hull, you roll +1 defense die. Riker is not afraid to take on the bigger, more powerful ships and, if given the chance, he might just surprise you. Proving that bigger doesn’t mean better, William Riker has learned how to improvise, which is also the Elite Talent on this ship. Improvise allows you to disable this card and any number of other Upgrades in order to re-roll the same number of attack or defense dice.
When Riker needed to get the U.S.S. Hathaway ready for Operation Lovely Angel, he assembled an away team of trusted crewmembers to get the job done quickly. The first member of the away team is Wesley Crusher. Wesley Crusher is a valuable member of Riker’s away team because he is always prepared with a number of valuable options that he can employ at a moment's notice. At the start of the game, place 3 Federation Tech Upgrades, each 4 SP or less, face down under this card. You may discard Wesley Crusher to flip up one of those upgrades and deploy it to your ship, even if it exceeds your ship’s restrictions. The second crewmember in Riker’s away team is Geordi La Forge. Wesley and Geordi are the engineering dream team since they work so well together. Geordi La Forge makes all of your Tech Upgrades cost -1 SP. In addition, when you defend, you may disable Geordi La Forge to roll 1 additional defense die for each Tech Upgrade deployed to your ship (+2 max). Last, but not least, Worf rounds out the third slot in Riker’s away team. Worf adds his tactical knowledge to the away team, helping to ensure victory for all. When defending, you may disable Worf to make the attacking ship roll 1 fewer attack die and prevent them from spending Battle Stations or Target Lock Tokens. Finally, your ship may roll its full defense dice in spite of the presence of any Scan Tokens beside the attacking ship.
Once the U.S.S. Hathaway had a crew, it was time to make sure she was battle-ready. Aside from his tactical duties, Worf was also Weapons Officer, making sure the Hathaway would be ready for battle with a full compliment of Photon Torpedoes. The Hathaway is equipped with Photon Torpedoes Weapon Upgrades, using the new Time Token Mechanic. Instead of disabling, after the weapon fires, place three Time Tokens on the weapon card. During the end phase, one Time Token is removed. The weapon cannot fire again until all Time Tokens are removed from the weapon card. Wesley and Geordi have both been very busy in engineering making sure the Hathaway will survive in combat, simulated or not. Navigational Station is a Tech Upgrade that allows you to perform an Evade Action as a free action after you perform a green maneuver. Warp Jump is also a Tech Upgrade that allows you to remove your ship from the play area at the start of the Combat Phase before any attacks have been made. At the end of the Combat Phase your ship is placed anywhere in the play area, but not within Range 1-3 of any other ship. With his away team at his side, Riker is ready to take on any challenge, even the Enterprise herself. Put yourself in the Captain’s chair with this exciting new expansion pack that includes the first appearance of fan-favorite Wesley Crusher.
