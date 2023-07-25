FIRST LOOK: USS Hathaway for Attack Wing Wave 20

Once the U.S.S. Hathaway had a crew, it was time to make sure she was battle-ready. Aside from his tactical duties, Worf was also Weapons Officer, making sure the Hathaway would be ready for battle with a full compliment of Photon Torpedoes. The Hathaway is equipped with Photon Torpedoes Weapon Upgrades, using the new Time Token Mechanic. Instead of disabling, after the weapon fires, place three Time Tokens on the weapon card. During the end phase, one Time Token is removed. The weapon cannot fire again until all Time Tokens are removed from the weapon card. Wesley and Geordi have both been very busy in engineering making sure the Hathaway will survive in combat, simulated or not. Navigational Station is a Tech Upgrade that allows you to perform an Evade Action as a free action after you perform a green maneuver. Warp Jump is also a Tech Upgrade that allows you to remove your ship from the play area at the start of the Combat Phase before any attacks have been made. At the end of the Combat Phase your ship is placed anywhere in the play area, but not within Range 1-3 of any other ship. With his away team at his side, Riker is ready to take on any challenge, even the Enterprise herself. Put yourself in the Captain’s chair with this exciting new expansion pack that includes the first appearance of fan-favorite Wesley Crusher.