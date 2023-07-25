FIRST LOOK: USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter

Let’s give credit where credit is due. ThinkGeek’s blurb for their new Star Trek USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter is pretty awesome. Here goes: “Space... the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to explore strange new crusts, to seek out new cheeses and new toppifications, to boldly cut pizza where no one has cut before.”

ThinkGeek has taken its wildly popular Star Trek Enterprise Pizza Cutter and reinvented it for TNG fans. Yes, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D's characteristic shape doesn't necessarily lend itself to slicing through pizzas, but ThinkGeek has gone and made it so that the perfectly round blade is separate from the elliptical saucer section. Voila, problem solved.