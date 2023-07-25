Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 21, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Let’s give credit where credit is due. ThinkGeek’s blurb for their new Star Trek USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter is pretty awesome. Here goes: “Space... the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to explore strange new crusts, to seek out new cheeses and new toppifications, to boldly cut pizza where no one has cut before.”

    ThinkGeek has taken its wildly popular Star Trek Enterprise Pizza Cutter and reinvented it for TNG fans. Yes, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D's characteristic shape doesn't necessarily lend itself to slicing through pizzas, but ThinkGeek has gone and made it so that the perfectly round blade is separate from the elliptical saucer section. Voila, problem solved.

    The USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter weighs 12 ounces and features a stainless steel blade with a solid, zinc-alloy, chromium-plated body. It measures 7 inches long, 4.25 inches wide, and has a 4-inch blade diameter. The product should be hand-washed.

    Available now at ThinkGeek.com, the USS Enterprise-D Pizza Cutter costs $29.99. Click HERE to purchase and for additional information.

