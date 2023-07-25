FIRST LOOK: USS Enterprise Alarm Clock

Here’s a timely gift for your favorite Star Trek fan. Underground Toys has just introduced a Star Trek Enterprise Projection Alarm Clock. Yes, it’s a clock in the shape of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701. Not only does it project the time on wall or ceiling, but its nacelles light up when the alarm goes off and it features such Star Trek: The Original Series sound effects as red alert, photon torpedoes, and Kirk calling from the bridge.