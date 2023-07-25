Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 5, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: USS Enterprise Alarm Clock

    FIRST LOOK: USS Enterprise Alarm Clock

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Here’s a timely gift for your favorite Star Trek fan. Underground Toys has just introduced a Star Trek Enterprise Projection Alarm Clock. Yes, it’s a clock in the shape of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701. Not only does it project the time on wall or ceiling, but its nacelles light up when the alarm goes off and it features such Star Trek: The Original Series sound effects as red alert, photon torpedoes, and Kirk calling from the bridge.

    The Star Trek Enterprise Projection Alarm Clock measures 9” long by 4” wide and is powered by four LR44 button cell batteries that are included.  It costs $49.99 and is in stock now. Visit ThinkGeek.com to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top