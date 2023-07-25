FIRST LOOK: Upcoming Trek Toys From Diamond Select

Also, Diamond Select Toys will release two other previously announced products by the end of this month. First up is the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B, as seen in Star Trek Generations. And then there’s the NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Both will come complete with sounds and lights, as well as brand-new packaging.

Be sure to pre-order the ships from your favorite online retailer or local comic book shop. Keep an eye on the Diamond Select Toys site (HERE) for information about their entire line and StarTrek.com for additional details about the products due out later this year.