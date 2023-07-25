Published Jan 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Upcoming Trek Toys From Diamond Select
If you’re on the hunt for some fun Star Trek stuff, especially ships, then Diamond Select Toys has great news for you. Later this year, the company will release a series of new products featuring the Enterprise – and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at photos. Star Trek Enterprise Rock Art: Yes, this is exactly what it sounds like; a 5.5” rock slab has been painstakingly emblazoned with a full-color image of the Enterprise. The Rock Art is accompanied by a display stand for desktop or shelf display. It will cost $29.99
Also, Diamond Select Toys will release two other previously announced products by the end of this month. First up is the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B, as seen in Star Trek Generations. And then there’s the NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Both will come complete with sounds and lights, as well as brand-new packaging.
Be sure to pre-order the ships from your favorite online retailer or local comic book shop. Keep an eye on the Diamond Select Toys site (HERE) for information about their entire line and StarTrek.com for additional details about the products due out later this year.