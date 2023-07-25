FIRST LOOK: Upcoming DS9 eNovella Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found) actually marks the writing partners' first fiction release, and here's a synopsis direct from the publisher:

"Business is down at Quark’s Public House, Café, Gaming Emporium, Holosuite Arcade, and Ferengi Embassy to Bajor. Way down. Lower level of hell down. The station is bustling, but residents and visitors are spending more time (and latinum) at the new Deep Space 9's park, sports fields, theater, swimming complex, and who knows what else, than they are at Quark’s establishment. All of Quark's misfortunes just could be reversed, however, when he finds out that one of the steamiest holonovels to hit the Alpha Quadrant in years is up for grabs. And he has an inroad to acquiring it before anyone else. Or does he?"

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found) will cost $2.99 in the U.S. and $3.99 in Canada. Visit www.Amazon.com to pre-order.