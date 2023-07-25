Published Aug 23, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Upcoming DS9 eNovella Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found)
Authors Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann have been busy lately crafting non-fiction Star Trek books, among them Star Trek: The Original Series 365, Star Trek: The Next Generation 365 and Star Trek: The Original Topps Trading Card Series, but they're venturing down the fictional wormhole with their latest joint venture, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found), a DS9 eBook novella due out on September 1 from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover of the book.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found) actually marks the writing partners' first fiction release, and here's a synopsis direct from the publisher:
"Business is down at Quark’s Public House, Café, Gaming Emporium, Holosuite Arcade, and Ferengi Embassy to Bajor. Way down. Lower level of hell down. The station is bustling, but residents and visitors are spending more time (and latinum) at the new Deep Space 9's park, sports fields, theater, swimming complex, and who knows what else, than they are at Quark’s establishment. All of Quark's misfortunes just could be reversed, however, when he finds out that one of the steamiest holonovels to hit the Alpha Quadrant in years is up for grabs. And he has an inroad to acquiring it before anyone else. Or does he?"
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Lust's Latinum Lost (and Found) will cost $2.99 in the U.S. and $3.99 in Canada. Visit www.Amazon.com to pre-order.