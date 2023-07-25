FIRST LOOK: Ultimate Star Trek Cosplay VISA Cards

CARD.com, which offers dozens of Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, all emblazoned with images of characters and ships from The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Star Trek features and more, has just introduced five new Star Trek pre-paid VISA cards that allow fans to choose their affiliation. The vibrant designs on the cards match those of the personalized Star Trek email addresses unveiled last spring.

