Published Apr 9, 2014
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Voyager for Attack Wing
For the final preview in the Delta Quadrant-centric Wave 4 for Star Trek: Attack Wing we look at the lone Federation ship that undertook that long journey home: the U.S.S. Voyager expansion pack. At 30 points, the U.S.S. Voyager will be a great addition to Federation fleets.
Players will have two choices when it comes to Captains: Chakotay, who allows two Crew upgrades to perform their actions or Kathryn Janeway, who allows players to double up on tokens when they perform certain actions. With a great Captain skill of 8, players may also want to consider including the Sacrifice Elite Talent to make sure her attacks early in the round cause the desired effect.
With the ability to equip three Crew upgrades, you know the U.S.S. Voyager expansion pack is going to provide plenty of options. Seven of Nine allows a player to use a Tech upgrade of an opponent by placing her Adaption Token on a ship within range 1-2. When players want to enhance the defensive capabilities of their ship, the can choose between getting an extra defensive die from Tom Paris or they can take Harry Kim for the ability to repair Shield Tokens. Offensively, Tuvok can be used to add 1 extra attack die when using Secondary Weapons. To further enhance the effectiveness of your ship, consider using B’Elanna Torres who adds an additional Secondary Weapon and Tech icon to a ship’s upgrade bar. Finally, everyone’s favorite photonic physician, The Doctor, can be added to a ship as a Crew or Tech upgrade and will help keep your crew operating at peak performance levels.
Two of the final upgrades should be no surprise to fans of Voyager. Photon Torpedoes are a mainstay of Federation fleets, but the U.S.S. Voyager expansion pack sees the introduction of Bio-neural Circuitry as a Tech Upgrade. This upgrade can be disabled to allow a complete reroll your dice for any reason.
Finally, we see upgrades taken straight from "Endgame" and as such, upgrades that can only be equipped to the U.S.S. Voyager. The Ablative Generator Tech upgrade allows a player to place a corresponding token next to their ship. While doing so, all of the ship’s Shields are disabled but all critical hits are converted to hits and any Damage Cards that would normally be assigned to the ship are instead placed under the Ablative Generator card to a maximum of 5. Additionally we see the extremely powerful Transphasic Torpedoes appear which will strike fear in the hearts of even the more brave opponents you face.
Players will have many options on how to compose their fleet as they build U.S.S. Voyager out to 75 points and try to evade and destroy Borg Cubes and Borg Spheres as they attempt to return home through or ultimately destroy a Borg Transwarp Hub as they play thru the oversized Endgame mission included in the expansion. With all of the tokens and cards included to play right out of the package, players will have a fun time trying out all that the U.S.S. Voyager expansion pack has to offer.
Thank you for joining us for the previews of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 4 ships– the U.S.S. Voyager and three other expansion packs in Wave 4 of Star Trek: Attack Wing will be available for sale later this month at your local game store.
Star Trek: Attack Wing is a tactical space combat HeroClix miniatures game that features collectible pre-painted ships from the Star Trek Universe. It utilizes the FlightPath maneuver system, allowing players to command their fleet in space combat and to customize their ship with a captain, crew, weapons and tech upgrades.
Visit WizKids.com for additional details.