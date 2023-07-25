FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Voyager for Attack Wing

Thank you for joining us for the previews of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 4 ships– the U.S.S. Voyager and three other expansion packs in Wave 4 of Star Trek: Attack Wing will be available for sale later this month at your local game store.

Star Trek: Attack Wing is a tactical space combat HeroClix miniatures game that features collectible pre-painted ships from the Star Trek Universe. It utilizes the FlightPath maneuver system, allowing players to command their fleet in space combat and to customize their ship with a captain, crew, weapons and tech upgrades.

