Published Jul 18, 2013
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica from QMx
If you loved seeing the U.S.S. Vengeance in action in Star Trek Into Darkness, you’ll love seeing it up close and personal… in your own home. QMx, which secretly crafted the Vengeance model on display in Admiral Marcus’ quarters in the film, will soon offer fans the U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica. The Dreadnought-class starship will be built to the exact specifications and dimensions of the files provided to QMx by the production designers of Star Trek Into Darkness. The screen-accurate Artisan replica is 1:1600 scale and measures 36 inches long x 18 inches wide x 8.5 inches high (14 inches high when mounted on the base), and it represents the largest Artisan replica produced to date by QMx.
According to QMx, other highlights include custom electronics and lighting, with more than 100 LEDs, including weapons. Other high-quality LEDs illuminate windows, anti-collision and formation signals, and warp and impulse engines. The LED lighting system is operated by a four-channel remote control and powered by a 12-volt AC/DC transformer. In terms of structure, the Vengeance has a welded steel armature that gives this Artisan replica shape and strength, with the ship’s body constructed of fiberglass, polyester resins, epoxies, acrylic and styrene. Also, the ship has been carefully masked and hand painted with four layers of automotive paint to create a textured Aztec pattern.
Further, elements of the base can be customized. Among the options are custom engraving (fan can have the base inscribed with a phrase of your choice, for an additional charge); a change of color (black, steel, copper or bronze, or a combination); and center insert (can be gloss black or mirrored). QMx estimates that it takes six artisans 200 hours to handcraft each U.S.S. Vengeance. The U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica will cost $9,995. Click HERE to join the pre-order waiting list. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.