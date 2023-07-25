FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica from QMx

If you loved seeing the U.S.S. Vengeance in action in Star Trek Into Darkness, you’ll love seeing it up close and personal… in your own home. QMx, which secretly crafted the Vengeance model on display in Admiral Marcus’ quarters in the film, will soon offer fans the U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica. The Dreadnought-class starship will be built to the exact specifications and dimensions of the files provided to QMx by the production designers of Star Trek Into Darkness. The screen-accurate Artisan replica is 1:1600 scale and measures 36 inches long x 18 inches wide x 8.5 inches high (14 inches high when mounted on the base), and it represents the largest Artisan replica produced to date by QMx.