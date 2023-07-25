FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Shenzhou Model

Eaglemoss has announced that their newest collection of Star Trek vessels -- devoted to Star Trek: Discovery -- will arrive on January 18, 2018, in United Kingdom, Ireland and the rest of Europe. And StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the Star Trek: Discovery Starships.

This series will bring fans a unique collection of die-cast models featuring brand-new ship concepts and designs. Each ship in the Discovery collection has gone through extensive reference study and has been reproduced under the supervision of Star Trek expert Ben Robinson to ensure accuracy and detail.

The first ship in the collection brings fans the state-of-the-art Walker-class Starfleet vessel – the U.S.S. Shenzhou NCC-1227. Measuring 23 cm long, the model is hand-painted in intricate detail, made from die-cast metal and comes with a display stand.

