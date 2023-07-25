FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit

The U.S.S. Reliant will become the latest addition to Polar Lights’ lineup of authentically detailed Star Trek model kits, which already includes the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Refit and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Space Seed Edition. The U.S.S. Reliant is comprised of 40 plastic parts that snap firmly together. The parts are molded in off-white, like the filming miniature used during production on Star Trek II. Registry and markings can be applied using water-slide decals (included), while a few touches of paint will complete the look of the ship as seen in the iconic film.