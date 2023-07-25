Published May 7, 2014
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit
It’s been one of the most-in-demand items on the wish list of Star Trek fans everywhere: a model kit version of the U.S.S. Reliant, last seen commandeered by Khan in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Well, StarTrek.com is thrilled to reveal that Polar Lights will unveil a U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit this summer, and StarTrek.com has a First Look.
The U.S.S. Reliant will become the latest addition to Polar Lights’ lineup of authentically detailed Star Trek model kits, which already includes the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Refit and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Space Seed Edition. The U.S.S. Reliant is comprised of 40 plastic parts that snap firmly together. The parts are molded in off-white, like the filming miniature used during production on Star Trek II. Registry and markings can be applied using water-slide decals (included), while a few touches of paint will complete the look of the ship as seen in the iconic film.
Also, the U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit includes a pose-able base and easy-to-follow pictorial assembly instructions. The finished model will measure 9.5” long. Fans should also be on the lookout for an accessory pack of water-slide “Aztec” decals that will be sold separately. These allow discriminating modelers to add the complex surface detail that can be tough to accomplish by painting.
The U.S.S. Reliant Model Kit and the Aztec Decal Set will be available in July at most hobby retailers, including www.autoworldstore.com, www.culttvmanshop.com and www.megahobby.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.