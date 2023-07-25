Published Feb 9, 2014
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Equinox & the Galor Class
Startrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the latest ships from the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection. And it’s a very detailed look at that.
Issue 14 of the collection brings fans the workhorse of the Cardassian fleet – the Galor class.
Issue 15 is the U.S.S. Equinox NCC-72381, the small science vessel that was trapped in the Delta Quadrant at the same time as Voyager.
The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. That means each issue can be delivered direct to your door, enabling you to form a fleet of ships in the comfort of your own home.
For information on the other ships in the collection, visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more updates and imagery.