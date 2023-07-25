Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Feb 9, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Equinox & the Galor Class

    FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Equinox & the Galor Class

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Startrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the latest ships from the Star Trek The Official Starships Collection. And it’s a very detailed look at that.

    Issue 14 of the collection brings fans the workhorse of the Cardassian fleet – the Galor class.

    Issue 15 is the U.S.S. Equinox NCC-72381, the small science vessel that was trapped in the Delta Quadrant at the same time as Voyager.

    The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. That means each issue can be delivered direct to your door, enabling you to form a fleet of ships in the comfort of your own home.

    For information on the other ships in the collection, visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more updates and imagery.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top