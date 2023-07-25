Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 27, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Enterprise Glassware Set

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    They’re great for toasting. They’ll hold your Romulan Ale, Saurian Brandy, Scotch or Altair Water, and of course your OJ or milk, too. They’re microwave safe, dishwasher-safe and even replicator-safe. They’re the four etched glasses that comprise ThinkGeek’s Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Glassware Set. Each glass weighs 8 ounces and has a 7-ounce capacity, and the glasses are etched with the Starfleet Command Division Insignia and the ship's name and registry.

    The Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Glassware Set is available now for $29.99. Click HERE to purchase.

