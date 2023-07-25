FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc

Ask any Star Trek fan what Trek product they wish actually existed and our guess is that 9 out of 10 people would reply: a U.S.S. Enterprise. Well, that day has come, courtesy of ThinkGeek.com, which has just introduced the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc, perfect for creating – or recreating – your favorite Star Trek adventures in your backyard or at the local park or beach.

Each Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc features a saucer section made of space-age plastic. The saucer section is the part you throw, just as you would a regular flying disc. However, the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc also has the rest of the ship attached; it’s made of foam so as to not inhibit the ship’s airworthiness. The saucer section spins freely, and the secondary hull actually stabilizes and flies behind it. The result? A U.S.S. Enterprise you can easily throw and catch.