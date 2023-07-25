Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 31, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Ask any Star Trek fan what Trek product they wish actually existed and our guess is that 9 out of 10 people would reply: a U.S.S. Enterprise. Well, that day has come, courtesy of ThinkGeek.com, which has just introduced the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc, perfect for creating – or recreating – your favorite Star Trek adventures in your backyard or at the local park or beach.

    Each Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc features a saucer section made of space-age plastic. The saucer section is the part you throw, just as you would a regular flying disc. However, the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc also has the rest of the ship attached; it’s made of foam so as to not inhibit the ship’s airworthiness. The saucer section spins freely, and the secondary hull actually stabilizes and flies behind it. The result? A U.S.S. Enterprise you can easily throw and catch.

    Priced at $24.99, the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Flying Disc is, as ThinkGeek.com proudly notes, the most fun you can have without anti-gravity, a bottle of Saurian brandy, and four Tribbles.

    Additional product details:

    • Throw the saucer section and, as it spins, it pulls the rest of the U.S.S. Enterprise along for the ride

    • Flies just like a regular flying disc, but looks 100% more Kirktacular

    • Made of space-age plastic and EVA foam

    • Works on all M-class planets

    • Fully-licensed Star Trek product. A ThinkGeek creation and exclusive

    • Dimensions: approx. 10"saucer diameter; 14" x 4.75" x 4.5" secondary hull

    Order now at ThinkGeek.com.

