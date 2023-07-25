Published Feb 13, 2014
FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Dauntless & Marauder
Star Trek The Official Starships has released the first official images of issue 16, the Ferengi Marauder and 17, the U.S.S. Dauntless, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. The Marauder was the first alien ship that appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation and was designed by Andrew Probert. As the magazine explains it was based on the design of a horseshoe crab. The die-cast model is carefully based on the studio model, which was used for every appearance this ship has made over the years.
The Dauntless appeared in Star Trek: Voyager’s fourth season finale, “Hope and Fear,” and, although it looked like an advanced Starfleet vessel, it turned out to be an alien trap. Later on, the design was revived and used as a real Starfleet vessel… at least in the distant future that was glimpsed in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode “Azati Prime.” The die-cast model has been taken directly from the original Lightwave model and allows you to look at the design in far greater detail than ever before.
