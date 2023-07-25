Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 13, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Dauntless & Marauder

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek The Official Starships has released the first official images of issue 16, the Ferengi Marauder and 17, the U.S.S. Dauntless, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. The Marauder was the first alien ship that appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation and was designed by Andrew Probert. As the magazine explains it was based on the design of a horseshoe crab. The die-cast model is carefully based on the studio model, which was used for every appearance this ship has made over the years.

    The Dauntless appeared in Star Trek: Voyager’s fourth season finale, “Hope and Fear,” and, although it looked like an advanced Starfleet vessel, it turned out to be an alien trap. Later on, the design was revived and used as a real Starfleet vessel… at least in the distant future that was glimpsed in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode “Azati Prime.” The die-cast model has been taken directly from the original Lightwave model and allows you to look at the design in far greater detail than ever before.

    The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.

