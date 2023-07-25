FIRST LOOK: U.S.S. Dauntless & Marauder

Star Trek The Official Starships has released the first official images of issue 16, the Ferengi Marauder and 17, the U.S.S. Dauntless, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. The Marauder was the first alien ship that appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation and was designed by Andrew Probert. As the magazine explains it was based on the design of a horseshoe crab. The die-cast model is carefully based on the studio model, which was used for every appearance this ship has made over the years.