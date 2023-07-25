FIRST LOOK: Trio Of New Products From Diamond Select Toys

Starting this fall, you'll be able to stage your very own, very epic space battles -- if you beam up Diamond Select’s latest Star Trek products: a Klingon Bird of Prey Bounty Electronic Ship and a TOS “The Cage” Enterprise Minimates Vehicle. The Voyage Home-era Bird of Prey, designed and sculpted by Art Asylum, measures 19“ x 12,” features the words “HMS Bounty” written on the landing gear and boasts dialogue and sounds from Star Trek IV. The TOS “The Cage” Minimates Vehicle, also designed and sculpted by Art Asylum, is based on the Enterprise seen in the original Star Trek pilot. It features new sculptural and paint details, an exclusive Captain Pike figure and an adjustable display stand. The vehicles measures 10” long and includes both a hidden Jefferies tube in the engineering section and an opening cockpit.