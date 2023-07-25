FIRST LOOK: Trill Symbiont In A Host Body

Federation: The First 150 Years brims with intelligence reports, treaty excerpts and letters documenting the historic moments that led to the formation of the United Federation of Planets. Goodman explores every facet of the Federation, from First Contact to the Organian Peace Treaty, with the text complemented by color and black and white illustrations of epic battles, alien species and heretofore unseen ship designs, among them the Romulan attack on Starbase 1 and original blueprints for the U.S.S. Enterprise and the Xindi Avian. George Takei provides the voice of Sulu in an audio narration, and fans will also enjoy the book’s tactile elements, including such detachable documents as a hand-penned letter from a young Jim Kirk and Zefram Cochrane’s first sketch of the warp drive engine.

