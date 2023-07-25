FIRST LOOK: Tridimensional Chess Set from Franklin Mint

If you've been itching to play some tridimensional chess, a la Kirk and Spock in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," your time has just about come. The Franklin Mint has unveiled the first and only authorized re-creation of the iconic chess set, which will be available in April, with an exclusive pre-order window starting today at www.TheFranklinMint.com and wwwShop.StarTrek.com.

The Official 50th Anniversary Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set will cost $275.00.