    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Mar 9, 2016

    FIRST LOOK: Tridimensional Chess Set from Franklin Mint

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you've been itching to play some tridimensional chess, a la Kirk and Spock in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Where No Man Has Gone Before," your time has just about come. The Franklin Mint has unveiled the first and only authorized re-creation of the iconic chess set, which will be available in April, with an exclusive pre-order window starting today at www.TheFranklinMint.com and wwwShop.StarTrek.com.

    The Official 50th Anniversary Star Trek Tridimensional Chess Set will cost $275.00.

