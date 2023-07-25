FIRST LOOK: Treknology Explores The Science of Trek

Treknology: The Science of Star Trek from Tricorders to Warp Drive is set to beam on to bookshelves on October 15, 2017, from Voyageur Press. It's written by Ethan Siegel, a PhD astrophysicist, science writer, author, professor and longtime Star Trek fan.

Here's an exclusive First Look at the cover and the official synopsis, direct from the publisher:

The name Star Trek conjures images of faster-than-light spacecraft, holographic crew members, and phasers set to stun. Some of these incredible devices may still be far from our reach, but others have made the leap from science fiction to science fact—and now you can learn the science and engineering of what makes them tick.

Treknology looks at over 25 iconic inventions from the complete history of the Star Trek television and film universe. Author Ethan Siegel explores and profiles these dazzling technologies and their role in Star Trek, the science behind how they work, and how close we are to achieving them in the real world today. This stunning collection is packed with 150 superb film and television stills, prop photography, and scientific diagrams to pull you into another world. Brace yourself for a detailed look at the inner workings of Star Trek’s computing capabilities, communications equipment, medical devices, and awe-inspiring ships. This book is one that no fan of Star Trek, or future tech, will want to miss.

The book will be available in hardcover from Voyageur Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group. It will run 208 pages and cost $30. Visit www.QuartoKnows.com for more information and to pre-order Treknology: The Science of Star Trek from Tricorders to Warp Drive.