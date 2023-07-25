Published Jan 16, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Trek Garden Gnomes, Pool Floats and Koolers
FIRST LOOK: Trek Garden Gnomes, Pool Floats and Koolers
Star Trek-themed garden gnomes, pool floats and Koolers are in the works from BigMouth Inc. and set to ship to retailers this spring. Of course, they had us at gnomes.
The products will include a Captain's Chair pool float, Captain Kirk and Spock Koolers and, yes, Captain Kirk, Spock, Red Shirt and Gorn garden gnomes. We're particularly fond of the Red Shirt gnome, which features a fatal phaser wound on his chest, his tongue hanging out and the following words inscribed on the base: Join Starfleet They Said. It'd Be Fun They Said.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more details about BigMouth's upcoming Star Trek products.