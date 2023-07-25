Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 16, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Trek Garden Gnomes, Pool Floats and Koolers

    FIRST LOOK: Trek Garden Gnomes, Pool Floats and Koolers

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek-themed garden gnomes, pool floats and Koolers are in the works from BigMouth Inc. and set to ship to retailers this spring. Of course, they had us at gnomes.

    The products will include a Captain's Chair pool float, Captain Kirk and Spock Koolers and, yes, Captain Kirk, Spock, Red Shirt and Gorn garden gnomes. We're particularly fond of the Red Shirt gnome, which features a fatal phaser wound on his chest, his tongue hanging out and the following words inscribed on the base: Join Starfleet They Said. It'd Be Fun They Said.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more details about BigMouth's upcoming Star Trek products.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top